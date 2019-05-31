

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, Bank of England is scheduled to issue mortgage approvals for April. Economists forecast mortgage approvals to rise to 63,500 from 62,300 in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the greenback, it dropped against the yen and the franc. Against the euro, it held steady.



The pound was worth 1.2622 against the greenback, 137.43 against the yen, 1.2692 against the franc and 0.8831 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX