

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group plc and Stride Gaming Plc have reached an agreement, under which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rank will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Stride. Stride shareholders will be entitled to receive: 151 pence in cash for each Stride share. The offer values the entire fully diluted share capital of Stride at approximately 115.3 million pounds.



Rank Group expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share in the first year following completion.



