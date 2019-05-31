

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday in response to escalating trade tensions and after the release of weak Chinese data.



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico to curb illegal immigration across the border to the U.S.



In a tweet, Trump said that from 10 June a 5 percent tariff would be imposed and would slowly rise until the situation is resolved.



Chinese shares fell modestly as China's manufacturing activity for the month of May missed expectations. The official manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 from 50.1 in April.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 7.11 points or 0.24 percent to 2,898.70 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.79 percent at 26,901.09.



Japanese shares tumbled as the yen strengthened and Germany's benchmark medium-term government bond yield hit the lowest level on record. Meanwhile, a slew of Japanese data released today proved to be a mixed bag.



The Nikkei average fell as much as 341.34 points or 1.63 percent to 20,601.19 while the broader Topix index closed 1.29 percent lower at 1,512.28.



Automakers were among the major losers. Mazda Motor lost 7.1 percent, Isuzu Motors declined 4.9 percent, Nissan Motor slumped 5.3 percent, Honda Motor plummeted 4.3 percent and Toyota Motor declined 2.9 percent.



Industrial output in Japan rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month on month in April, exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in March.



The total value of retail sales in Japan came in roughly flat sequentially on a seasonally adjusted basis in April, missing expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from the 0.2 percent gain in March.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in April. That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in March.



Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.1 percent year-on-year in May. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent and down from 1.4 percent in April.



Australian shares ended little changed with a positive bias as Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its enforcement actions.



Mining heavyweights ended mixed while pharma heavyweights such as Cochlear and CSL advanced 1.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Banks ended mostly lower with modest losses.



Gold miner Evolution Mining soared 5.5 percent and Newcrest added 2.5 percent after gold prices rose to a two-week high. St Barbara slumped 5.9 percent after slashing its 2019 gold production outlook.



Energy stocks Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum dropped 1-2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled almost 4 percent overnight.



Crown Resorts tumbled 3 percent after casino mogul James Packer sold nearly half his stake in the firm to Hong Kong's Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd., dampening hopes for a full buyout.



Seoul stocks edged up slightly as the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid increased uncertainties concerning economic growth outlook. The benchmark Kospi inched up 2.94 points or 0.14 percent to 2,041.74.



Industrial production in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said today - down from 2.1 percent in March. On a yearly basis, industrial production eased 0.1 percent after sliding 2.3 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand shares rose, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending up 46.01 points or 0.46 percent at 10,117.99.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was climbing 1.2 percent after a survey showed the country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing higher overnight, as Treasuries turned higher and data showed healthy GDP growth in the first quarter.



U.S. Q1 GDP growth was revised down to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent on weaker business investment but topped forecasts for 3.0 percent.



The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent.



