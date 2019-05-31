

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG, which currently holds 29.7 percent of the shares in Tele Columbus AG, proposed its candidates for new Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus. United Internet also expressed its concern about the current situation at Tele Columbus.



'The price of Tele Columbus shares has fallen continuously in recent years. Compared to the IPO four years ago, the share price has fallen by around 80 percent and recently even dropped out of the SDAX. Normalized EBITDA fell by 13.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year,' United Internet said.



