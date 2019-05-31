

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks plunged on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country doesn't do more to stop migrants reaching the United States.



U.S.-China trade tensions also remained a source of concern, with a report from Bloomberg News indicating China has put purchases of U.S. soybeans on hold.



Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity declined in May for the first time in three months, adding to growth worries.



The official Purchasing Managers PMI for the manufacturing sector fell to 49.4 from 50.1 in April, as new orders, employment and inventories shrunk.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 69 points or 1.31 percent at 5,180 after rising half a percent the previous day.



Automakers paced the declines on tariff worries. Renault shares plunged 4 percent while Peugeot declined 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX