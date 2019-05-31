

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as weak manufacturing data from China as well as the latest announcement of U.S. tariffs on Mexico raised fresh concerns about the global growth outlook.



Meanwhile, U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in May, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. Economists had forecast a faster growth of 1.2 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 74 points or 1.02 percent at 7,144 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Balfour Beatty rose 0.6 percent. The infrastructure group said its joint venture with Fluor Corp. has been conditionally selected for the $1.7 billion Interstate 635 LBJ East project by the Texas Department of Transportation.



Rank Group gained 0.8 percent. The gambling group is in advanced discussions with Stride Gaming Plc regarding a possible all cash offer for Stride at a price of 151 pence per share, the two companies confirmed.



Legal & General Group shed 0.8 percent. The financial services company has agreed to sell its General Insurance business to Allianz Holdings plc.



Hotel and restaurant company Whitbread rallied 2 percent after it proposed a return of up to 2 billion pounds to shareholders by way of a tender offer.



