

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool (WHR), in an update on the 2019-2021 Industrial Plan, confirmed that it will invest 250 million euros for the 3-year period 2019-2021 in innovation, products and processes and research & development in its industrial sites in Italy. Over 80 million euros have so far been allocated to these sites in 2019.



The company also confirmed the reshoring from Poland of built-in washing machines and washer/dryers in Comunanza - AP. So, the site will benefit from an increase in volumes that will bring the total production to over 800 thousand units.



Whirlpool EMEA plans to proceed with the reconversion of Naples site and to sell the business to a third party capable of guaranteeing industrial continuity and maximum employment levels.



