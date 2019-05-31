

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in April from the same month of the previous year, as exports grew and imports declined, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to US$2.98 billion in April from US$6.71 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to US$2.83 billion.



Exports rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, while imports declined 15.1 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports fell 3.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports grew 1.5 percent annually in April, while imports dropped 17.9 percent from a year ago.



