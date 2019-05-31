

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economic growth weakened for the second quarter in a row, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed an unadjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, after a 4.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



On the expenditure side, domestic expenditure rose 1.8 percent and final consumption expenditure grew 2.9 percent from the fourth quarter from a year ago. The gross capital formation declined 1.3 percent.



Both the external trade balance and export of goods and services rose 7.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



After seasonal adjustments, GDP grew 3.5 percent annually, slower than 3.7 percent in the previous quarter.



Quarterly economic growth rose to 0.8 percent in the first quarter from 0.7 percent in the preceding quarter.



Separate data from the Statistical Office showed that inflation was 1.4 percent in April, following a 1.3 percent increase in March.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in April.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, grew 1.6 percent annually in April and by 0.8 percent from the previous month.



Another data from the Statistical Office showed that the retail sales rose 12.3 percent year-on-year in April.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in April.



