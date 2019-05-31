

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, with the report also showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in personal spending.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in April after inching up by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent.



The report also said personal spending increased by 0.3 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.1 percent in March.



Personal spending had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.9 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



