

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief is facing allegations of making racist remarks about Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, as well as certain household employees, according to reports quoting Business Insider.



Zuckerberg's personal security chief Liam Booth has been reportedly placed on administrative leave, while the accusations are being investigated by an outside law firm. Booth's LinkedIn profile shows that he is a former Secret Service officer.



The allegations were said to be brought by two former employees of Zuckeberg's household staff through the law offices of The Bloom Firm. Both the employees had left employment, reports say.



The lawyers representing the former employees have sent letters about the allegations to the law firm that represents the companies that provide security for the Zuckerberg family.



'The family office takes complaints of workplace misconduct very seriously,' a spokesman for the Chan Zuckerberg family told Bloomberg News.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX