

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Monday and have continued to see notable weakness over the course of the morning. With the steep drop on the day, the Dow has fallen to its lowest intraday level in four months.



The major averages have climbed off their worst levels of the day but currently remain firmly negative. The Dow is down 273.51 points or 1.1 percent at 24,896.37, the Nasdaq is down 90.55 points or 1.2 percent at 7,477.17 and the S&P 500 is down 31.13 points or 1.1 percent at 2,757.73.



The initial sell-off on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump revealed plans to use tariffs to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S.



'On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,' Trump announced in a post on Twitter



He added, 'The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed.'



Trump revealed in a subsequent White House statement the tariffs will be raised to 10 percent on July 1st if the crisis persists, with tariffs eventually rising as high as 25 percent by October 1st.



The president argued the sustained imposition of tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to U.S., describing the move as an effort to 'firmly and forcefully' stand up for America's interests.



'We have confidence that Mexico can and will act swiftly to help the United States stop this long-term, dangerous, and deeply unfair problem,' Trump said.



'The United States has been very good to Mexico for many years,' he added. 'We are now asking that Mexico immediately do its fair share to stop the use of its territory as a conduit for illegal immigration into our country.'



The threat of new tariffs on Mexican imports comes amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has recently weighed on stocks and raised concerns about the global economic outlook.



Reflecting the collapse of U.S.-China trade talks, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected downward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of May.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 100.0 from the preliminary reading of 120.4.



The index remains notably higher than the final April reading of 97.2 but came in below economists for a reading of 101.5.



Computer hardware stocks have shown a significant move to the downside in morning trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 2.2 percent. The index has fallen to a two-month intraday low.



Dell Technologies (DELL) is posting a steep loss after the computer maker reported fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.



Tobacco, Brokerage, chemical, and oil service stocks are also seeing considerable weakness moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Meanwhile, gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the downtrend, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 3.4 percent amid a jump by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has plunged by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.3 basis points at 2.164 percent.



