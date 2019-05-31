

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably lower on Friday as stocks tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all imports from Mexico triggered fresh fears about a global recession.



Already reeling under immense pressure due to the ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China, stocks across global markets took another severe blow following the latest move by Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.



Donald Trump revealed plans to use tariffs to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S.



'On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,' Trump announced in a post on Twitter. He added that the tariff will gradually increase till the illegal immigration problem is solved.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.81% down. Germany ended sharply lower with its benchmark DAX losing 1.47%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 shed 0.78% and 0.79%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI edged down by 0.19%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended notably lower.



Shares of German payments company Wirecard plunged sharply and lost more than 7%, on reports that authorities are investigating into fraudulent transactions in the sector.



Thyssenkrupp, Covestro, Bayer and Volkswagen were among the other major losers in the DAX.



In France, Renault ended more than 4.5% down. Technip, Pernod Ricard, Valeo and ArcelorMittal lost 2 to 2.6%.



Hikma Pharma, Mediclinic International, Ashtead Group, British American Tobacco, Antofagasta, Prudential, Rio Tinto, IAG and Burberry Group were among the prominent losers in the British market.



Meanwhile, Fresnillo, SSE, BAE Systems, Marks & Spencer, Whitbread and Severn Trent bucked the trend and moved higher.



In economic news, UK consumer confidence improved in May despite Brexit related uncertainties, survey data from market research group GfK showed. The consumer sentiment index rose to -10 from -13 in April. The expected score was -12.



UK house prices increased at a slower pace in May, rising 0.6% year-on-year, slower than the 0.9% increase seen in April, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Friday. Economists had forecast a faster growth of 1.2%.



Preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Germany's inflation slowed sharply in May and at a faster-than-expected pace, as food price growth remained sluggish and services cost increases were weaker.



The consumer price index rose 1.4% year-on-year in May after a 2% increase in April, which was the fastest in five months. Economists had forecast price growth of 1.6%. In March, inflation was 1.3%.



Retail sales rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace of 4% annually in April, reversing a 2% fall in March. Sales were forecast to grow moderately by 1.3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX