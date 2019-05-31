

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Friday, weighed down by mounting worries about an escalation in trade tensions after the U.S. government announced tariffs on imports of goods from Mexico.



However, losses were just marginal as data showed Switzerland's retail sales remained stable in April, defying expectations for a decline.



The benchmark SMI ended down 17.99 points, or 0.19%, at 9,523.98. The index touched a low of 9,463.63 and a high of 9,544.10 in the session.



The Swiss market remained shut on Thursday for Ascension Day holiday.



Swatch Group shares ended lower by about 2%. Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Credit Suisse, Novartis, UBS Group, ABB, Alcon and Lonza Group also ended weak.



Nestle moved up by about 1.25%. Givaudan gained 1.2% and Swiss Life Holding advanced by 0.8%.



Among midcaps, Dufry ended lower by nearly 2.5%. Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel, VAT Group, PSP Swiss Property, Sonova and Straumann Holding gained 0.7 to 1.2%.



Shares of Logitech International ended little changed. The company is reportedly moving some manufacturing out of China into places like Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines to respond to the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict.



According to the data released by the Federal Statistical Office, the retail sales value decreased 0.7% year-on-year in April, same as seen in March. Economists had expected sales to fall 0.8%.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.9%, in contrast to a 2% fall in the non-food sector.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2% in April, after remaining flat in the previous month.



