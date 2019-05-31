

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending Thursday's choppy trading session modestly higher, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Friday. With the sell-off on the day, the Dow dropped to a four-month closing low, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit their lowest closing levels in well over two months.



The major averages ended the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 354.84 points or 1.4 percent to 24,815.04, the Nasdaq plunged 114.57 points or 1.5 percent to 7,453.15 and the S&P 500 slumped 36.80 points or 1.3 percent to 2,752.06.



With the steep losses on the day, the major averages also moved sharply lower for the holiday-shortened week. The Dow showed a 3 percent nosedive, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plummeted by 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



The sell-off on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump revealed plans to use tariffs to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop the flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S.



'On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,' Trump announced in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed.'



Trump revealed in a subsequent White House statement the tariffs will be raised to 10 percent on July 1st if the crisis persists, with tariffs eventually rising as high as 25 percent by October 1st.



The president argued the sustained imposition of tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to U.S., describing the move as an effort to 'firmly and forcefully' stand up for America's interests.



'We have confidence that Mexico can and will act swiftly to help the United States stop this long-term, dangerous, and deeply unfair problem,' Trump said.



'The United States has been very good to Mexico for many years,' he added. 'We are now asking that Mexico immediately do its fair share to stop the use of its territory as a conduit for illegal immigration into our country.'



The threat of new tariffs on Mexican imports comes amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has recently weighed on stocks and raised concerns about the global economic outlook.



Reflecting the collapse of U.S.-China trade talks, the University of Michigan released a report showing a bigger than expected downward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of May.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 100.0 from the preliminary reading of 120.4.



The index remains notably higher than the final April reading of 97.2 but came in below economists for a reading of 101.5.



Sector News



Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 2.6 percent to a two-month closing low.



Dell Technologies (DELL) posted a steep loss after the computer maker reported fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.



Significant weakness was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The index tumbled to its lowest closing level in over sixteen years.



The weakness in the oil service sector came amid another steep drop by the price of crude oil, with crude for July delivery plunging $3.09 to $53.50 a barrel.



Tobacco, steel, transportation and networking stocks also saw considerable weakness, while gold stocks were among the few groups to buck the downtrend.



With the price of gold for August delivery jumping $15.70 to $1,311.10 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiked by 4.3 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slid by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dove 8.5 basis points to 2.142 percent.



Looking Ahead



Any developments on the trade front are likely to once again take the spotlight next week, potentially overshadowing some key economic data.



The monthly jobs data due next Friday may be the one economic report that can break through the noise generated by Trump's seemingly ever-escalating trade conflicts.



Reports on manufacturing and service sector activity, construction spending, factory orders, and the U.S. trade deficit could also attract attention if there are no developments on the trade front.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX