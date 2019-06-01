

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co.(JPM) agreed to pay $5 million to male employees who claim they were denied the opportunity to take additional paid parental leave as primary caregivers.



Derek Rotondo had said that the bank denied him a parental leave benefit available to all employees who are 'primary caregivers' of a new-born. He filed a lawsuit against the firm in 2017, and a class action led by the American Civil Liberties Union.



The organisation led the class action on behalf of male employees who alleged they were unlawfully denied access to paid parental leave on the same terms as mothers from 2011 to 2017.



Under the proposed class settlement, JP Morgan will continue to maintain its current gender neutral parental leave policy, which was clarified following the filing of Mr. Rotondo's discrimination charge, train those administering the policy on its gender neutral application.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX