

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has pulled up Scottsdale, Arizona-based R3 Stem Cell LLC for marketing unapproved stem cell products for treating serious health conditions.



The Company claims that its products can treat Lyme disease, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, stroke, kidney failure, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, spinal stenosis and trigeminal neuralgia. But the products are not approved by the FDA for any use.



The stem cell products have been marketed by R3 Stem Cell through more than 50 of its affiliate centers and clinics throughout the U.S.



The FDA has urged health care professionals and consumers to bring to its notice any adverse events related to treatments with R3 Stem Cell products and/or other stem cell treatments.



