

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday see May results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index score was 54.8.



Australia also will see May results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and for job advertisements from ANZ, as well as Q1 numbers for company operating profits and inventories.



In April, the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year, while job ads were down 0.1 percent on month. Company operating profits are tipped to climb 2.8 percent on quarter, up from 0.8 percent in the previous three months - while inventories are called flat after sinking 0.2 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will release Q1 figures for capital spending and company profits. Overall capex is tipped to rise 2.6 percent, slowing from 5.7 percent in the previous three months. Excluding software, capex is expected to rise 2.3 percent, down from 5.5 percent in the three months prior. In Q4, company profits were down 7.0 percent and sales added 3.7 percent.



Japan also will see manufacturing PMI data from Nikkei, as will Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.



China will see May results for the manufacturing index from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.0, down from 50.2 in April.



Malaysia will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth 69.7 billion ringgit and exports were at 84.0 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 14.4 billion ringgit.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday for the Queen's birthday - while markets in Indonesia are off all week in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX