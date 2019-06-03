

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI results for May are due.



Ahead of these data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1167 against the greenback, 120.89 against the yen, 1.1131 against the franc and 0.8831 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



