

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector continued to expand in May but the growth rate remained sluggish, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The NEVI Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.2 in May from 52.0 in April.



The PMI remained above 50.0 in May, taking the current sequence of expansion to one month shy of six years.



The small increase in the PMI score reflected the new orders component. The output index was unchanged from April and employment increased at the second-slowest rate in nearly three years.



Manufacturers' expectations for output decreased significantly in May, reflecting concerns around weaker Eurozone and global growth.



Data showed that input price inflation slowed to a 32-month low in May. Consequently, manufacturing output prices rose at the slowest pace in two-and-a-half years.



