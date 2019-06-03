

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said first cohort of a pivotal phase 2 clinical trial demonstrated that their antibody-drug conjugate shrank 44% of tumors and eliminated 12% of them in patients with advanced urothelial or Bladder cancer.



The cohort was open to patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who had received previous treatment with a platinum-containing chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor.



The companies plan to submit a Biologics License Application for enfortumab vedotin to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year.



