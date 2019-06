ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported that it sold 218,702 vehicles in the month of May 2019 up 2 percent from 214,294 vehicles in the same period a year earlier. Fleet represented 31 percent of total sales during the month.



Chrysler brand May sales fell 26 percent to 10,903 vehicles. But, Ram brand sales rose 29 percent to 67,117 vehicles.



