

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetic retailer Sephora will keep its stores closed on June 5 for a diversity training for staff to create awareness on diversity issues in workplace and violations of discrimination.



Grammy nominated singer and songwriter SZA (pronounced 'sizz-uh') had raised a complaint against the beauty store through her tweet on April 30. She narrated her experience at the Sephora store in Calabasas, California, alleging that one of the staff called the security to make sure she was not stealing anything from the store.



Responding to her tweet Sephora had replied, 'You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores.'



Subsequent to this, there were similar complaints from public requesting for a thorough check of the staff and the system at Sephora.



Earlier in 2018, Starbucks had closed its chain of 8000 stores for a day for a diversity training. A staff at Philadelphia location has called police that led to the arrest of two African American men, who were sitting in the store. The incident prompted a change in Starbucks policy that no order is required to spend time in their store or to use restroom.



