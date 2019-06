YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group reported that total U.S. sales for May 2019 was 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent from the prior year.



Total car sales declined 0.9 percent to 57,124 units, while total truck sales rose 0.9% to 74,859 units over a year earlier.



The company noted that sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent from last year.



