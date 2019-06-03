

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Amid his ongoing feud with the media, President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) in an effort to spur 'big changes' at subsidiary CNN.



Trump claimed the world gets a 'false picture' from CNN, noting the cable news network is the 'primary source of news available from the U.S.'



'I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,' Trump tweeted on Monday.



'It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn't they act,' he added. 'When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!'



AT&T gained control of CNN with its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., which the Trump administration had unsuccessfully attempted to block.



Trump has repeatedly disparaged CNN as 'fake news' and claimed in a post to Twitter in November of 2017 that the network 'represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.'



'It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news,' CNN said in a response at the time.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX