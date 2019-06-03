

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Monday, leading to a steep drop by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The Dow, on the other hand, spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



The Nasdaq plunged 120.13 points or 1.6 percent to 7,333.02, ending the session at its lowest closing level in nearly four months. The S&P 500 also fell 7.61 points or 0.3 percent to 2,744.45, while the Dow inched up 4.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,819.78.



The steep drop by the Nasdaq came as tech stocks came under pressure on the heels of reports of antitrust investigations involving several big-name companies.



Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) tumbled by 6.1 percent after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated the Justice Department's antitrust division has been laying the groundwork for an investigation of the company in recent weeks.



Shares of Facebook (FB) also plummeted after the Journal said the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the social media under an arrangement that gives the Justice Department chief oversight of Google.



Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) also moved notably lower amid reports the U.S. government's antitrust enforcement agencies have reached an agreement on oversight of the country's top tech companies.



Trade concerns also continued to weigh on the markets after an official document from the Chinese government blamed the U.S. for the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



The white paper, issued by China's State Council Information Office, argued the U.S. is 'solely responsible' for the collapse of trade talks.



China accused President Donald Trump's administration of continually changing its demands, arguing the setbacks in the talks were all the result of 'U.S. breach of consensus and commitments, and backtracking.'



At a press conference in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen denied Trump's claims that China had been the side seeking to renegotiate a nearly completed agreement.



'Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,' Wang said, noting that China remains willing to resolve the trade dispute but only with an agreement that benefits both countries.



The escalating global trade tensions led St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard to suggest a reduction in interest rates 'may be warranted soon.'



Bullard said that the Fed faces an economy that is expected to grow more slowly going forward and warned the slowdown could be sharper than expected due to ongoing global trade regime uncertainty.



'In addition, both inflation and inflation expectations remain below target, and signals from the Treasury yield curve seem to suggest that the current policy rate setting is inappropriately high,' Bullard said in remarks to the Union League Club of Chicago on Monday.



He concluded, 'A downward policy rate adjustment may be warranted soon to help re-center inflation and inflation expectations at target and also to provide some insurance in case of a sharper-than-expected slowdown.'



President Donald Trump has been pushing the Fed to lower rates and Bullard's comments suggest igniting a global trade war may lead the central bank to grant the president's wish.



In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing the pace of growth in manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a continued slowdown in the month of May.



The ISM said its purchasing managers edged down to 52.1 in May from 52.8 in April, dropping to its lowest level since hitting 51.7 in October of 2016.



While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.0.



Sector News



Software stocks showed a substantial move to the downside over the course of the trading session, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 3.2 percent to a nearly three-month closing low.



Considerable weakness also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent drop by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index.



On the other hand, significant strength remained visible among gold stocks, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index spiking by 5 percent to its best closing level in well over a month.



The rally by gold stocks came amid another sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for August delivery jumped $16.80 to $1,327.90 an ounce.



Chemical stocks also moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the S&P Chemical Sector Index up by 3.9 percent



Steel, oil service, and housing stocks also saw notable strength on the day, regaining ground following recent weakness.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned positive after seeing early weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 6.1 basis points to 2.081 percent.



Looking Ahead



Developments on the trade front are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, overshadowing a report on factory orders in the month of April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX