

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) unveiled all-new redesigned Mac Pro, and Apple Pro Display XDR. The company also previewed iOS 13, which will introduce a new Dark Mode to iOS devices and several performance improvements across the board.



The new Mac Pro will be available in this fall at a starting price of $5,999. The 32-inch Pro Display XDR's starting price is $4,999, reports said.



Apple said the new Apple map is available now in select cities and states, and will roll out across the US by the end of 2019 and to more countries in 2020.



Apple previewed desktop operating system macOS Catalina.With macOS Catalina, Apple is replacing iTunes with its popular entertainment apps - Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app.



Apple has unveiled tvOS 13, the newest Apple TV operating system. This fall, Apple TV+, Apple's original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app.



The company said that the all-new Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a memory system with 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a powerful graphics card.



Pro Display XDR features 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit colour, an extreme 1,600 nits of peak brightness.



It also introduced Apple Afterburner, a game-changing accelerator card that enables playback of three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously.



In addition, Apple previewed iOS 13, introducing a new look for iPhone with Dark Mode and new ways to browse and edit photos, sign in to apps and websites, and navigate the world with an all-new map. iOS 13 is faster and more responsive with optimisations across the system that improve app launch, reduce app download sizes and make Face ID even faster.



Apple introduced a new feature, which will simply and quickly sign into apps and websites. Instead of using a social account or filling out forms, verifying email addresses or choosing passwords, customers can simply use their Apple ID to authenticate and Apple will protect users' privacy by providing developers with a unique random ID, the company said.



A new sign-in feature allows users to log in to third-party apps with their Apple ID.



Apple also previewed operating system iPadOS, which introduces new ways to work with apps in multiple windows, more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen and more ways to use Apple Pencil.



Apple said it previewed watchOS 6, which empowers Apple Watch users to better manage their health and fitness, and gives access to dynamic new watch faces and the App Store directly on Apple Watch.



The new Cycle Tracking feature is also available in the Health app on iPhone with iOS 13.



The popular Voice Memos app is now available on Apple Watch. Audiobooks purchased on Apple Books are now available to listen to directly from the new Audiobooks app on the watch.



New Apple Watch band colours are available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available later this week at Apple Stores, as well as select Apple Authorised Resellers and carriers in the US and over 35 countries and regions.



Apple has unveiled tvOS 13, the newest Apple TV operating system. This fall, Apple TV+, Apple's original video subscription service, will be available in the Apple TV app.



The Apple TV app is also available on other Apple devices and select third-party platforms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX