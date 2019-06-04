

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK like-for-like retail sales declined unexpectedly in May signaling a reduction in consumer spending, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Tuesday.



Like-for-like sales decreased 3 percent year-on-year in May, while sales were expected to grow 0.8 percent. At the same time, total sales declined 2.7 percent.



'With the biggest decline in retail sales on record, the risk of further job losses and store closures will only increase,' Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



With retail conditions the toughest they have been for a decade, politicians must act to support the successful reinvention of our high streets and local communities, Dickinson added.



