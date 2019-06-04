

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in six months in April, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.3 percent increase in March.



The latest inflation was the highest since October last year, when it was 6.4 percent.



Domestic producer prices rose 6.7 percent annually in April, following a 6.7 percent rise. Export market prices grew 3.70 percent after a 3.09 percent increase.



Compared to the previous month, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX