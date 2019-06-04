

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation and unemployment reports. Flash inflation is seen falling to 1.5 percent in May from 1.7 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major opponents.



The euro was worth 121.61 against the yen, 1.1176 against the franc, 1.1245 against the greenback and 0.8892 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX