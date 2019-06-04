

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since 2008 in April, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 7.6 percent versus 7.7 percent in March. This was the lowest rate seen since August 2008. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 7.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased 64,000 from March to 12.529 million in April. On an annual basis, unemployment fell by 1.147 million.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 dropped marginally to 15.8 percent in April from 15.9 percent in March.



