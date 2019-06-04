

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland consumer price inflation rose for the fourth successive month, but at a slower-than-expected rate in May, flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.2 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.



In January, inflation was 0.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 5.0 percent annually in May and prices of fuels for personal transport equipment rose 4.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX