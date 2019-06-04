

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $50.41 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $48.75 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $739.60 million from $721.41 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $50.41 Mln. vs. $48.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q3): $739.60 Mln vs. $721.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.95 - $9.10



