

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) said it declared a special dividend of $3.00 per share, which will be payable on August 2, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 19, 2019. The Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $50 million of common stock.



The company increased the quarterly dividend by 4.0% to $1.30 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 5, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 19, 2019.



Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales for the third-quarter increased 1.3%. Comparable store retail sales decreased 2.6% from the prior year quarter.



The company expects comparable store restaurant sales growth of about 2%, and flat to slightly negative comparable store retail sales growth for fiscal year 2019.



