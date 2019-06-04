sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,262 Euro		-0,002
-0,68 %
WKN: A1JWVR ISIN: SG2E64980112 Ticker-Symbol: 3DC 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED0,262-0,68 %
GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION5,45-2,01 %