

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in May 2019 increased 7.0 percent from May 2018, on a capacity increase of 5.3 percent.



The airline said its total System traffic for the month rose 7.0 percent to 21.07 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 19.69 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total System capacity was 24.04 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 5.3 percent from 22.83 billion ASMs in the prior year period.



Total System load factor for the month was 87.6 percent, up 1.3 points from 86.3 percent reported last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX