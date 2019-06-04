

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has announced plans to expand its 'Live Better U' education program to high-school students and also offer new technology degrees and certificates for $1 a day. The program subsidizes the cost of higher education for Walmart's employees who have not earned college degrees.



The company has added 14 new technology degrees and certificates to the program, including cybersecurity and computer science.



Under the program, high school students will now have access to jobs with scheduling options for flexibility, free ACT and SAT prep, and up to seven hours of free college credit through the program.



In addition, high-school students can obtain a college degree in the fields of technology, business or supply chain management at six non-profit universities.



Southern New Hampshire University, Purdue University Global and Wilmington University will join University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University under the program.



Up to 5,000 associates each year will be eligible for the awards valued at $1,500 each.



The move is part of the retail giant's efforts to attract and retain top talent while the U.S. unemployment holds at near record lows. Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S. with a workforce of 1.5 million.



The company's 'Live Better U' education program supports associate education at every level. Workers who have accepted the program need to contribute only $1 per day toward their education.



The program includes the company's $1 a day college program, cost-free high school education to associates and eligible family members, discounts on higher education programs like master's degrees, and foreign language learning, among other things.



Walmart had launched the education program in May 2018. The company has partnered with Guild Education, a tuition reimbursement and education platform, for this purpose.



