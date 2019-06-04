

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.8 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $28.2 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.5 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $1.55 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $7.5 Mln. vs. $30.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



