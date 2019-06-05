

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 51.7.



That's down marginally from 51.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there was an upturn in services activity amid resilient demand. Employment rose at a solid pace, while businesses maintained an optimistic outlook.



The survey also said that Nikkei's composite index eased to a reading of 50.7 in May, down from 50.8 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX