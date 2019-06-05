

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said that it has eliminated its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, in an effort to strengthen the company's balance sheet and provide increased financial flexibility and optionality.



Eliminating the company's quarterly common stock dividend will preserve about $157 million in cash annually, the company said in a statement.



The company said it remains on track to achieve annualized operating profit improvements of about $100 million.



