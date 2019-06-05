

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) expects earnings growth of 3% to 4% CAGR for the medium term. It expects to generate free cash flow of around 1.4 billion pounds over the next five years.



The company also said that Naval Nuclear business, which was within Marine sector, has been combined with Cavendish Nuclear to create a new Nuclear sector, under a single management team led by Simon Bowen.



The company expects revenue growth of around 4% CAGR for both Marine sector, and Nuclear sector over the medium term. It projects revenue growth of around 3% CAGR for Land sector over the medium term, and revenue growth of around 5% CAGR for Aviation sector over the medium term.



The medium term targets relate to periods beyond the year ending 31 March 2020 and exclude the impact of the end of Magnox and QEC contracts, the company said.



