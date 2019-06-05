

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit releases Italy's composite PMI. Thereafter, final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1266 against the greenback, 121.90 against the yen, 1.1166 against the franc and 0.8872 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX