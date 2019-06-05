

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK IHS Markit/CIPS services PMI data is due. The index is forecast to rise moderately to 50.6 in May from 50.4 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the euro, it advanced against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2714 against the greenback, 137.64 against the yen, 1.2617 against the franc and 0.8866 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



