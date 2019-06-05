

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail trade declined unexpectedly in April on weaker food and non-food sales, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 0.4 percent month-on-month after staying flat in March. Sales were forecast to remain flat in April.



Food and non-food sales dropped 0.4 percent each in April.



On a yearly basis, growth in sales eased to 1.5 percent from 2 percent in the previous month. This was the weakest expansion in four months. Economists had forecast 2 percent expansion.



Another report from Eurostat showed that producer price inflation slowed to 2.6 percent in April from 2.9 percent in March. Inflation was forecast to rise to 3.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices advanced 1.2 percent after rising 1.1 percent in March.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased unexpectedly 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent drop in March. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise



