

PRESS RELEASE 5 June 2019



WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC ('Wentworth' or the 'Company')



Director/PDMR Dealing



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name: Katherine Roe



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer



b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Wentworth Resources PLC



b) LEI: 213800L172PPXRPJZM82



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Identification code: Ordinary shares of no-par value in Wentworth Resources Plc



b) JE00BGT34J81



c) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of ordinary shares of no-par value in Wentworth Resources Ltd.



d) Price(s) and volume(s):



+----------+-----------+-------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | Date | +----------+-----------+-------------+ | 22.5p | 91,666 | 5 June 2019 | +----------+-----------+-------------+



e) Aggregated information:



· Aggregated volume: 91,666



· Price: 22.5p



f) Date of the transaction: 5 June 2019



g) Place of the transaction: XLON



Enquiries: Wentworth Eskil Jersing, eskil.jersing@wentplc.com Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 2065427



Katherine Roe, katherine.roe@wentplc.com Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 2065428



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Nominated Adviser and +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Limited Broker Callum Stewart Ashton Clanfield Simon Mensley



Peel Hunt LLP Broker +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Richard Crichton Ross Allister



Vigo Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7390 0230 Adviser (UK) Patrick d'Ancona Chris McMahon



About Wentworth Resources



Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production, exploration and appraisal opportunities in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania.



Inside Information



This announcement does not contain inside information.



