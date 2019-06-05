

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday after a report showed activity in the country's services sector picked up momentum in May.



The corresponding PMI rose to 51 from 50.5 in April, even as uncertainty related to Brexit contributed to subdued business and consumer spending.



Trade developments also remained in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. is committed to a 'phenomenal trade deal' with Britain.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 33 points or 0.46 percent at 7,247 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Provident Financial shares soared as much as 18 percent after non-Standard Finance Plc. decided to withdraw its hostile takeover bid for the British sub-prime lender.



Real estate investment trust Workspace Group dropped more than 1 percent after posting mixed set of full-year results.



Aviva shares dropped 0.7 percent. The insurer announced that Tom Stoddard has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the firm from June 30.



