

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary retail sales growth improved in April after slowing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 6.3 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a 6.3 percent rise in sales.



Sales in non-food shops grew by 6.6 percent in April and those in automotive fuel retailing rose by 5.5 percent. Food sales increased 4.7 percent.



On a unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 8.5 percent annually in April, after a 4.9 percent increase in the previous month.



From the January to April period, retail sales rose both calendar adjusted and unadjusted by 6.8 percent each.



