

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life sciences company LabCorp. (LH)on Wednesday named current lead independent director, Adam Schechter, to succeed David King, as the new chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2019.



King will become executive chairman of the board of directors on November 1 after retiring on October 31, 2019 as president and CEO. He has served as CEO for almost 13 years since January 2007.



Schechter is currently serving as the lead independent director of LabCorp's board. He is a former Merck executive vice president and president of global human health. The board expects to choose one of its members to be lead independent director at a later date.



Schechter has served as a LabCorp director since April 1, 2013, becoming the company's lead independent director in January of this year. He had a long and distinguished career at Merck and led the integration of Merck and Schering-Plough. He began his career with Merck in 1988 as a sales representative.



