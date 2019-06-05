

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $744 million from $733 million last year.



