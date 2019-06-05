

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) raised its adjusted earnings guidance to reflect improved earnings outlook for the full-year 2019, but lowered net sales guidance to reflect the impact of the Campbell Fresh divestitures.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.55 per share on net sales between $9.075 billion and $9.125 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.53 per share on net sales between $9.975 billion and $10.100 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share on net sales of $9.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX